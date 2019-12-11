Onion prices in wholesale market down to Rs 50-75 per kg

Onion prices, which have crossed over Rs 150 a kg, are expected to come down as the prices fell sharply by almost 50% at the wholesale Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Vashi.
According to Hindustan Times, but with an increase in arrivals at the market since then, onion was sold in the wholesale market on Tuesday for prices ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 75 per kg. Ashok Karpe, a wholesale onion trader at APMC, Vashi, told the leading daily, “The arrivals have increased greatly in the market with around 140 vehicles arriving today.”
Ashok Karpe further added that the new stock was mostly from Nasik and Gujarat, with some stock from Israel and Kazakhstan. He also said that more supply is expected in the next 10 days as onion from other parts of Maharashtra, like Malegaon, are expected along with imports from Afghanistan and other countries, reported the Hindustan Times.
According to Indian Express, at Lasalgaon wholesale market, India’s biggest onion market, prices fell to an average of Rs 4,500 per quintal Monday after it traded at Rs 6,000 per quintal last week.
The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country and has even sparked protests in some places. Onion prices have been on the rise for the last one month due to supply disruption from flood-affected states such as Maharashtra. Among others, household kitchens and streetside food stalls are reeling under its effect.
