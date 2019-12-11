Mumbai: 168 kg onions stolen from Dongri market

Mumbai: With onion prices per kilo currently surpassing the US dollar, touching a high of Rs 200 in some parts of the country earlier this week, little wonder that this kitchen staple has caught the ey of thieves.
Around 168 kg of onions, currently valued at Rs 21,160, were reportedly stolen from two stalls in Dongri last week. After the incident came to light, Dongri Police have booked unknown accused for theft.
The incident came to light when a vendor of potatoes and onions, Akbar Abbas Shaikh, 47, went to open his stall for business on December 6 at Dongri market.
According to police, he was shocked to find to two gunnybags of onions missing, Just the night before, he had stored 22 gunny bags of onions but two were missing the next day. According to him, the two bags had a total of 112 kg of onions, priced at Rs 120 a kg.
