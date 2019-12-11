Mumbai: 168 kg onions stolen from Dongri market

Mumbai: With onion prices per kilo currently surpassing the US dollar, touching a high of Rs 200 in some parts of the country earlier this week, little wonder that this kitchen staple has caught the ey of thieves.

Around 168 kg of onions, currently valued at Rs 21,160, were reportedly stolen from two stalls in Dongri last week. After the incident came to light, Dongri Police have booked unknown accused for theft.