Vishal Dadlani says Modi government using onions and rapes to distract people from Citizenship Bill

Earlier this year, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying for claiming that rapists are “hanged within three days, seven days, 11 days and a month” under his administration. The Prime Minister made the comment at a youth conclave in Surat.
Dadlani, who often criticises the Modi-led BJP government, called it a “lie”. “Lie. Name one rapist who has been hung in your term, Sir. Nirbhaya’s rapists, Asifa’s rapists, even Unnao child-rape-accused BJP MLA Sengar are still alive and well,” he had tweeted.
“Narendra Modiji, we know elections are near, but don’t turn the pain of Indian women and girls into propaganda,” he added.
Continuing his tradition of taking pot-shots at the government, Dadlani took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “All of this, the onions, the encounters, maybe even the rapes and murders themselves, they could all be a specifically planned distraction (yes they're that evil), from the extremely dangerous #CitizenshipAmendmentBill that they are trying to sneak past us all. Please open your eyes and question everything.”
The music mogul is referring to the Hyderabad rape and murder that shook the nation last week, followed by the encounter of the four accused.
The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, is all set to be introduced in Lok Sabha today by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.
The bill, to be introduced in the afternoon by Shah, has evoked mixed reactions from the various sections of the society and the political parties.
It is important to note that the Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha in the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in the Centre.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)