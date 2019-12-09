Vishal Dadlani says Modi government using onions and rapes to distract people from Citizenship Bill

Earlier this year, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying for claiming that rapists are “hanged within three days, seven days, 11 days and a month” under his administration. The Prime Minister made the comment at a youth conclave in Surat.

Dadlani, who often criticises the Modi-led BJP government, called it a “lie”. “Lie. Name one rapist who has been hung in your term, Sir. Nirbhaya’s rapists, Asifa’s rapists, even Unnao child-rape-accused BJP MLA Sengar are still alive and well,” he had tweeted.

“Narendra Modiji, we know elections are near, but don’t turn the pain of Indian women and girls into propaganda,” he added.

Continuing his tradition of taking pot-shots at the government, Dadlani took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “All of this, the onions, the encounters, maybe even the rapes and murders themselves, they could all be a specifically planned distraction (yes they're that evil), from the extremely dangerous #CitizenshipAmendmentBill that they are trying to sneak past us all. Please open your eyes and question everything.”