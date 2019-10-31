Show some spine and let musicians be respected: Vishal Dadlani

Remixes in Bollywood have surged over the last few years. Every film coming out is making it a point to add one yesteryear song in their playlist. This however has irked several music composers, with some even calling out the remakes as pathetic. Taking the string ahead, music composer Vishal Dadlani has now threatened to sue musicians who dare to remix Shekhar Ravjiani and his songs.

Vishal and Shekhar's popular song Saaki from the 2004 Musafir was recently recreated in Batla House, and the composer isn't happy with the remix business.

In social media posts of Vishal Dadlani stated that after Saaki Saaki, he has been made aware of some more remixes of Vishal and Shekhar songs that are being made and produced without the original composers' knowledge and consent.

He has said that he will sue anyone who makes remixes of Vishal and Shekhar songs without their specific consent with an objective of releasing them, monetizing them or using them in any film other than the one for which the song was created. Cover versions which are put out for free, are fine by him, but remixes released even partly as someone else's song will not be accepted. Composers sign songs over to the producers of films, for use in a specific film with specific lyricists and actors. Surely, anyone can see that it is wrong for these songs to be used anywhere and everywhere without the original composers' permission or involvement.

However, Twitter called him out for ruining an array of songs, including 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'