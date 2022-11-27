Slab falls off of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Chandrapur; several injured

Several people feared being injured after slabs fell off of foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.
Earlier, the Central Railway PRO, Shivaji Sutar, informed, "Part of pre-cast slab of Foot over the bridge at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down at around 5.10 pm today."
However, as per the recent report by Loksatta, at least 20 people have been injured in the incident and 8 people are in critical condition.
