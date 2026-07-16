On Camera: Shiv Sena Leaders Suresh Awale, Yashwant More Clash Over Party Appointments In Ghatkopar East

A clash breaks out between Shiv Sena Corporator Suresh Awale and the party’s Assembly Leader Yashwant More in Ghatkopar. |

Mumbai: A shocking video that has gone viral shows a physical altercation breaking out between Shiv Sena Corporator Suresh Awale and the party’s Assembly Leader Yashwant More in Ghatkopar. The incident, reported on Wednesday, occurred in Ward No. 125 of Ghatkopar East.

The visuals captured on camera show Suresh Awale, the Shiv Sena corporator and the party’s divisional head, engaged in a verbal argument with Yashwant More. The altercation eventually led to physical violence, and, as a result, clothes were torn during the scuffle.

Mumbai - In a shocking incident, a physical altercation broke out between Shiv Sena Corporator Suresh Awale and party’s Assembly Leader Yashwant More in Ghatkopar East, with the dramatic clash captured on video. The incident occurred in Ward No. 125 of Ghatkopar East, where… pic.twitter.com/7loFlW02HP — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 16, 2026

Dispute over party appointments

The clash erupted when Yashwant More visited Awale to question him over certain appointments made within the party unit. However, his visit turned into a full-blown physical fight, during which Suresh Awale's clothes were also torn.

According to reports, the matter has now been taken to the Pantnagar Police Station; however, both parties refused to file a written complaint, calling it an internal party matter.

After the CCTV footage of the incident went viral, it is being speculated that there are internal challenges within the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Read Also Dombivli Hospital Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Arrested After Massive Outrage

Earlier assault case

A few weeks ago, another incident occurred involving Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mathre, who visited the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli and allegedly assaulted nurses and hospital staff.

The incident occurred over the treatment of a patient named Priyanka Ugmale, a 33-year-old resident of Kopar Road. However, after complaints were lodged against the accused, the state police arrested three people along with Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mathre.

Following the assault, gynaecologist Dr Shrushti Baviskar, who was working at KDMC Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, resigned after her colleague stepped down, citing fear following the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff.