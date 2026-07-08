Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Arrested In Dombivli Hospital Assault Case |

Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff at KDMC's Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, a day after the incident triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity.

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Fourth accused arrested

Confirming the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende said an FIR had been registered at Vishnunagar Police Station and that three accused were arrested on Tuesday night. They were produced before a competent court and remanded to two days of police custody.

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"We have now arrested the fourth accused, Ramesh Mhatre, and are proceeding with the investigation as per legal provisions," the DCP said.

Earlier in the day, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade confirmed the arrest of Mhatre's aides, Akshay Karande, Rajesh Pawar and Pramod Nikam. He said the four accused, including Mhatre, allegedly assaulted on-duty doctors and nursing staff following an argument over the treatment of a female patient.

Dombivli, Maharashtra: On the assault of doctors and nurses at Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital, Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade says, "In this assault case, there are about four accused, including one woman. They are local corporator Ramesh Mhatre, and three other… pic.twitter.com/aGHKgzFD4T — IANS (@ians_india) July 8, 2026

Hospital staff allege assault

According to police, the dispute began after the family of a woman who had undergone a caesarean section objected to doctors advising that her newborn be shifted to another hospital for specialised neonatal care, as Shastrinagar Hospital does not have a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Hospital authorities alleged that Mhatre and his supporters entered the hospital premises, abused and assaulted medical personnel, including two doctors, two nurses and two women employees. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Following the attack, doctors suspended OPD services in protest while continuing emergency care. Police are examining CCTV footage and witness statements as part of the ongoing investigation, while the KDMC Municipal Commissioner has permitted the assaulted staff to lodge formal complaints.