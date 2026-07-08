Thane Hospital Assault: 3 Associates Of Shiv Sena Corporator Arrested For Attacking Doctors, Staff

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, along with patients' relatives, assaults hospital staff. |

Thane: Maharashtra police on Wednesday arrested three people in connection with the attack led by a Shiv Sena corporator on doctors and medical staff at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane district, according to NDTV. The incident has triggered outrage among the medical fraternity.

Assault video sparks outrage

The video of the assault had gone viral and triggered outrage. Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre was seen in the video assaulting a female doctor and other staff.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akshay Karande, Ramesh Pawar and Shailesh Nikam.

Shame on Ramesh Mhatre, corporator of Shinde Sena. Hon. Home Minister, He needs to go- suspended and not allowed to ever contest again. pic.twitter.com/ZEkgTuwxJg — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 8, 2026

The incident occurred on July 6. Although an FIR has been filed against the corporator, no action has been taken against him yet. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Abhinay Goyal said a first information report (FIR) has been filed against the Ward No. 24 representative.

Reportedly, all three were allegedly present along with Mhatre during the assault at the civic-run hospital.

Dombivli, Maharashtra | On the alleged assault on a doctor and staff in the Shashtri Nagar Hospital, Corporator Ramesh Mhatre says, "I regret the physical altercation that took place. I state with full confidence that I did not raise my hand against the female doctor. What… pic.twitter.com/bfNoxk0PQd — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

Dispute over NICU beds

A dispute over the unavailability of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds triggered the assault by Mhatre and his supporters, according to a hospital official. The family of a pregnant woman in the hospital was informed by doctors that the newborn might need a NICU facility, but since all such beds in their hospital were occupied, the doctors asked them to consider taking her to another hospital.

The family members allegedly reached out to corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who reached the hospital with his associates. Police are also likely to record the statement of another of those assaulted as part of the ongoing probe.

The viral clip, which later went viral on social media, purportedly showed the corporator hitting the doctors, leading to widespread criticism.

Shrikant Shinde condemns attack

Earlier in the day, Kalyan MP and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, condemned the attack and said that strict action would be taken against the guilty as per the law.

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Taking to X, Shinde, himself a doctor, wrote, "The assault on doctors and medical staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is highly condemnable. As a doctor myself, I know that patient care is not merely a job but a service to humanity. In extremely adverse and stressful conditions, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers labour day and night in the service of the public."