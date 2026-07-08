'Strict Action Will Be Taken': Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Condemns Corporator's Assault On Doctors, Staff At KDMC Hospital

Thane: Amid outrage over a Shiv Sena corporator allegedly assaulting two doctors inside Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Shastrinagar Hospital, Kalyan MP and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, has condemned the attack and said that strict action will be taken against the guilty as per the law.

Taking to X, Shinde, himself a doctor, wrote, "The assault on doctors and medical staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is highly condemnable. As a doctor myself, I know that patient care is not merely a job but a service to humanity. In extremely adverse and stressful conditions, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers labour day and night in the service of the public."

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He said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident and assured that no one who takes the law into their own hands will be spared, and that strict action will be taken against the guilty as per the law.

Clearing the Shiv Sena's position on the issue, he said, "The party's stance on this matter is also clear. The party will not support any individual involved in this attack. Strict disciplinary action will also be taken within the party against those found guilty." "As a public representative and a doctor, I stand firmly with all doctors, nurses, and medical staff at KDMC Hospital. We must all respect their safety, dignity, and right to provide service fearlessly," he wrote, concluding his statement.

Maharashtra Minister Bharatsheth Gogawale, reacting to the incident said, "Yes, we saw it. Our leader will take a decision on it. They will determine what happened, how it happened, and why it was done. It should not have been done. That is true. Our leader (Eknath Shinde) will take action on it.”

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"A complaint has been received in this matter, and the police are conducting an inquiry accordingly. The circumstances under which the public representative was involved in the incident will also be examined. The situation leading to the incident will be assessed as well," Minister Pankaj Bhoya said.

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The controversy came to light after video of the incident went viral, showing the corporator physically attacking the doctors inside the hospital.