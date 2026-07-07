KDMC Hospital Staff Goes On Strike After Shiv Sena Corporator Allegedly Assaults Doctors, Nurses & Visiting Gynaecologist - VIDEO

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, along with patients' relatives, assaults hospital staff. |

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, where nurses and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre. The incident, which occurred late on Monday night, left several staff members in tears and triggered a strike, disrupting routine hospital operations.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, allegedly shows Mhatre physically assaulting hospital staff, including a female doctor and a nurse. The visuals also show the corporator, along with several others, allegedly assaulting another hospital employee. The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many users questioning the corporator's conduct, particularly towards women.

Patient's admission led to confrontation

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident began after 33-year-old Priyanka Ugmale, a resident of Kopar Road, was admitted to the hospital. She was nine months pregnant, and doctors found that two loops of the umbilical cord were around the foetus, following which they planned a lower segment caesarean section (LSCS).

Hospital sources said doctors anticipated that the newborn might require admission to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after delivery. However, since the hospital's NICU was full, the medical team began making alternative arrangements for the baby.

During this time, the patient's relatives allegedly contacted Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who, along with several others, reportedly entered the hospital and confronted the medical staff. During the altercation, the corporator and the patient's relatives allegedly assaulted a nurse, a female doctor and a visiting gynaecologist.

Following the incident, the patient was shifted to KDMC-run Vasant Valley Maternity Hospital, where the caesarean section was successfully performed. The newborn was admitted to the NICU for observation.

Doctors launch work boycott

According to reports, protest against the alleged assault, doctors and nurses launched a work boycott on Tuesday morning, suspending routine outpatient and other non-emergency services. Emergency medical services, however, continued to function normally. The protesting staff demanded strict action against all those involved in the assault.

The Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) also condemned the incident, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

Central MARD President Dr Atharv Shinde said the exact reason behind the assault has not yet been verified. He urged all public health departments to immediately register an FIR and inform the association whenever such incidents occur.

He further said that Central MARD will write to the Public Health Department and the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding this incident and previous attacks on healthcare workers, demanding justice. If appropriate action is not taken, the association plans to seek an appointment with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the Assembly session to present the matter in detail.

Hospital assures further action

Meanwhile, Shastrinagar Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sadiya Pinjari, confirmed that while routine services were temporarily suspended due to the staff protest, emergency medical services continued uninterrupted. She added that the matter would be reported to the police and further action would be taken following the investigation.