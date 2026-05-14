Kurla Hospital Violence: Doctors Attacked, Injured After Patient Death Sparks Chaos | AI

Mumbai: Tension erupted at Mumbai civic-run KB Bhabha Hospital in Kurla after the death of a 29-year-old woman patient allegedly led to an attack on doctors and vandalism inside the hospital premises. Four doctors sustained injuries in the incident, prompting the hospital administration to lodge a police complaint.

The deceased woman’s husband, Harishankar Yadav, accused doctors and nurses of negligence in treatment and alleged that hospital staff used inappropriate language during the course of treatment.

According to the hospital administration’s “Untoward Incident Report,” Soni Harishankar Yadav, who was 38 weeks pregnant, was admitted to the hospital on May 12 after experiencing labour pain. As labour failed to progress normally, doctors performed an emergency Caesarean section around 10.30 pm, during which she delivered a baby weighing 2.95 kg.

Hospital officials stated that on May 13, the patient complained of abdominal pain and breathing difficulties. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the emergency medical services unit, where doctors found her oxygen saturation levels to be critically low. She was later placed on ventilator support.

Despite CPR and other emergency medical interventions, doctors were unable to revive her, and she was declared dead.

Following the announcement of her death, enraged relatives allegedly assaulted the doctors on duty and damaged hospital property. Senior Resident Dr Disha Jain reportedly suffered serious head injuries, while Dr Rugvedi Ingle was allegedly manhandled and assaulted. Junior Resident doctors Dr Divya Prajapati and Dr Piyush were also reportedly abused and pushed by the patient’s relatives.

Hospital authorities said security personnel and police present at the scene initially failed to control the situation, after which the police control room was alerted. Senior hospital officials later accompanied the injured doctors to the police station, where an FIR was registered.

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Resident doctors at the hospital have reportedly expressed fear after the deceased woman’s husband allegedly threatened to kill the doctors involved in the treatment. Some doctors were initially reluctant to continue OPD services following the incident.

Senior police officials later visited the hospital, counselled the doctors, and assured them of enhanced security measures. The hospital administration has also proposed deploying additional security guards to prevent similar incidents in future.

The BMC unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) strongly condemned the attack.

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