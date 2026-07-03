Kalyan Hospital Assault: Patient Allegedly Calls Armed Associates, Attacks Doctor & Staff Over ₹1,500 Bill; VIDEO Viral |

Thane: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Thane’s Kalyan area, a doctor and several hospital staff members were allegedly assaulted inside a private hospital after a patient reportedly refused to pay his treatment bill and instead called his associates to attack the medical team. A video of the assault incident has gone viral.

Kalyan, Maharashtra - A shocking incident of violence was reported at Jankalyan Global Hospital in Kalyan East, where an enraged patient allegedly assaulted hospital staff after being asked to pay the bill.According to reports, the patient, who had come for treatment, got furious… pic.twitter.com/Pua7B5An1a — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 3, 2026

Viral Video Shows Assault On Hospital Staffers

In the viral video, a group of men can be seen assaulting the hospital staff using punches, kicks and also rods. The assault, which is caught on cam from the hospital's premises, shows violent scenes of attacks, with staffers trying to defend themselves from armed goons.

The incident reportedly took place at Janaki Global Hospital in Kalyan East, where a patient identified as Sonu had reportedly visited for treatment after complaining of fever. According to hospital authorities, doctors provided routine medical care, including an injection and intravenous drip treatment.

Hospital officials said the total bill amounted to around Rs 2,000, which was later reduced to nearly Rs 1,500 on humanitarian grounds. However, despite the concession, the patient allegedly refused to clear the payment and began giving excuses.

According to a Lokmat Times report quoting the hospital staff, the patient initially claimed he would make the payment online through GPay. He later allegedly told staff members that his friend was waiting downstairs with the money. Suspicious but hopeful of recovering the dues, hospital employees accompanied him outside the building.

Doctor Among Staffers Injured In Attack

To their shock, several men allegedly waiting near the hospital suddenly attacked the doctor and staff members using rods and sticks. The violent assault reportedly left multiple hospital employees injured, including a doctor identified as Dr Ashok.

Speaking about the incident, Dr Ashok stated that the patient had been given normal treatment and that the hospital management had even reduced the bill considering his situation. However, instead of paying, the patient allegedly planned the assault with his associates.

The entire incident was captured on the hospital’s CCTV cameras, visuals of which are now expected to play a crucial role in the investigation. Following the complaint, police registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused persons based on CCTV footage and other evidence. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

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