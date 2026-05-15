Mumbai: FAIMA Condemns Assault On Doctors At Kurla's KB Bhabha Hospital Following Pregnant Woman's Death | ChatGPT (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on May 14 strongly condemned the alleged assault on doctors and healthcare workers at KB Bhabha Hospital in Kurla following the death of a 29-year-old woman patient. In a statement posted on X, the doctors' body described the violence and vandalism inside the hospital as "absolutely unacceptable and intolerable."

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FAIMA expressed solidarity with the resident doctors and hospital staff while demanding strict action against those involved under the Maharashtra Medical Protection Act. The association also urged Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif to take swift action and constitute a committee to address repeated attacks on healthcare workers.

KB Bhabha Hospital Staff Attacked By Patient's Relatives

Chaos broke out at Kurla's KB Bhabha Hospital after the death of Soni Harishankar Yadav, who was 38 weeks pregnant and had been admitted to the hospital on May 12 after experiencing labour pain. According to the hospital administration's "Untoward Incident Report," doctors performed an emergency caesarean section at around 10:30 pm after labour failed to progress normally, during which she delivered a baby weighing 2.95 kg.

According to hospital officials, the patient developed abdominal pain and breathing difficulties on May 13. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the emergency unit, where doctors found her oxygen saturation levels critically low. She was later placed on ventilator support. Despite CPR and multiple emergency medical interventions, doctors were unable to revive her, and she was declared dead.

Following the announcement of her death, enraged relatives allegedly attacked doctors on duty and vandalised hospital property. Four doctors were injured in the incident. Senior Resident Dr Disha Jain allegedly sustained serious head injuries, while Dr Rugvedi Ingle was reportedly assaulted and manhandled. Junior Residents Dr Divya Prajapati and Dr Piyush were also allegedly abused and pushed during the chaos.

Harishankar Yadav, the deceased woman's husband, accused doctors and nurses of negligence and claimed that hospital staff used inappropriate language during the treatment process.

Initially, security personnel and police present at the premises were unable to control the situation, following which the police control room was alerted. Later, senior hospital officials accompanied the injured doctors to the police station, where an FIR was registered.

Following the incident, resident doctors reportedly expressed fear after the deceased woman's husband allegedly threatened to kill the doctors involved in the treatment. The incident also briefly disrupted OPD services.

Senior police officials later visited the hospital, assured doctors of enhanced security arrangements, and counselled them following the violence. The hospital administration has also proposed deploying additional security guards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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