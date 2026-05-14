CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Meet Ankit Chheda Of Mumbai's Reliance Foundation School Scores 99% With Perfect 100 In Computer Science

CBSE 2026: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday. There were many high achievers in the exam this time, among whom was Meet Ankit Chheda from Reliance Foundation School, who managed to score 99 per cent marks in the board exams.

He scored an impressive 495 out of 500 marks in the examination. In addition to achieving full marks in Computer Science, he scored 99 marks in English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry subjects.

Students can see their results on the official website of CBSE and also download their scorecards from DigiLocker app, UMANG app, and SMS service.

Factors behind Success

Meet describes his performance as a reflection of consistent hard work and discipline in studies during the entire year.

Unlike many students who rely heavily on external coaching, Meet focused on self-study and regular interaction with his school teachers to clear doubts and strengthen his basics.

Speaking about his preparation journey, Meet said that consistency played a bigger role in his success than following a strict timetable.

“My journey to success was paved by the constant support of others rather than a rigid strategy, as I simply focused on giving my best at every step. Consistency in small efforts became my greatest strength,” he said.

Focused preparation & Teacher support

Meet shared that he made productive use of early morning study hours and stayed sincere towards class tests and assignments throughout the year.

He credited the teachers of Reliance Foundation School for helping him build confidence and clarity in difficult subjects.

“Instead of relying on tuitions, I constantly sought clarity from my teachers at school. Their guidance built a strong foundation for me and motivated me to stay disciplined and focused on my goals,” he added.

He also spoke about facing moments of confusion and lack of motivation during preparation but said self-belief helped him overcome temporary setbacks.