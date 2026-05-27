Mumbai: Family Alleges Forced Transfer Of Injured Patient From Malad’s M W Desai Hospital Despite Admission Recommendation

A dispute has emerged at M W Desai Hospital after a patient's family alleged that admission was denied despite recommendations in the medical records | File Photo

Mumbai, May 28: In a shocking incident at M. W. Desai Hospital in Malad, a 33-year-old patient with injuries to his upper thigh was allegedly referred to another hospital despite admission being recommended in the case papers.

According to the complaint, a doctor informed the family that trainee doctors handle treatment at the hospital and said the overall treatment cost would range between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. The patient’s relatives were then allegedly asked to sign papers for transfer to the Trauma Centre, Jogeshwari.

Father alleges admission was denied despite recommendation

Yatin Darekar, a resident of Kurar Village in Malad East, sustained injuries to his upper thigh after falling at his home on the morning of May 26. His father rushed him to M. W. Desai Hospital, where a case paper was generated and the attending doctor reportedly advised admission to the male ward after examination.

However, Anil Yashwant Darekar, the patient’s father, alleged that when he approached the designated counter for admission, the same doctor who had recommended admission advised him to shift his son either to Borivali or the Trauma Centre in Jogeshwari, claiming that trainee doctors treat patients at the hospital.

“In the case paper, he advised admission, but later he told me there were no doctors, no equipment and that the operation theatre was non-functional. He also said treatment would cost around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. Since my son is young, he suggested taking him to a higher centre,” alleged Anil Darekar.

The 70-year-old retired father said he assured the doctor that he would arrange the money and insisted that his son’s surgery be conducted at M. W. Desai Hospital as other hospitals were far away. Despite this, the doctor allegedly obtained his signature on transfer papers and referred the patient elsewhere.

“I could not understand what paper I was signing, and I even had to personally lift my son from the stretcher,” the father alleged.

Also Watch:

Questions raised over hospital’s handling of case

A health activist questioned the hospital’s conduct, asking why the case papers initially mentioned “admit in male ward” if facilities were unavailable, and alleged that the father’s signature was taken under misleading circumstances to show that the family itself was refusing admission.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Pradnya Kedar, the Medical Superintendent of M. W. Desai Hospital, did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/