Fresh Political Battle Erupts As Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Claim Merger With Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Faction | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: A fresh political and constitutional battle has erupted in Maharashtra after six Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed to have merged with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party leader Arvind Sawant has issued a formal letter to the rebel MPs, including Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil, questioning the constitutional validity of their merger claim.

Constitutional Argument Under Tenth Schedule

Citing Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, Sawant argued that only the original political party can approve a merger and that legislators cannot independently initiate one. The letter states that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has not authorised any merger, making the MPs' claim legally untenable. It also contends that the MPs were elected on the mandate of Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and the party's official symbol.

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The UBT faction has already submitted a caveat before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking a hearing before any decision on the merger. The Speaker has not yet issued a final order.

Reacting sharply, Eknath Shinde dismissed the letter, saying it deserved to be "thrown into the dustbin" and questioned its relevance.

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