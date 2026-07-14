Mangaon Police Book Seven Tour Operators And Instagram Influencers For Promoting Illegal Trips To Devkund Waterfall | X - @itspunenow

Mumbai: Days after two tourists drowned at the prohibited Devkund Waterfall in Raigad's Mangaon taluka, Mangaon police have booked seven alleged accused, including tour operators and Instagram account holders, for allegedly promoting and organising trips to the restricted destination through social media in violation of prohibitory orders.

FIR Registered After Midnight

An FIR was registered shortly after midnight on Tuesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for disobeying a lawful order promulgated by a public servant. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Ganesh Samel of Mangaon Police Station, the seven alleged accused operate the Instagram accounts sahyadrikkers, parvat_mastake, wonder_walkers, zestwanders, dongaryatra.official, camp_india_pune and eco_pandhari. Police alleged that these accounts were used to advertise, promote and organise trips to Devkund Waterfall despite a monsoon ban on entry.

Prohibitory Orders Under Section 16

Police said that under an order issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mangaon, prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been in force from July 1 to September 30, prohibiting entry to Devkund Waterfall in Bhira village, Secret Point in Tamhini Ghat and the surrounding one-kilometre radius due to the dangers posed during the monsoon.

Police alleged that one of the accused organised paid trips to Devkund and uploaded promotional videos on Instagram to attract tourists for financial gain, despite the restrictions. The remaining alleged accused allegedly publicised schedules of upcoming tours and encouraged tourists to visit the prohibited destination, knowing that the ban was in force.

Drowning Incident Details

The FIR comes two days after two employees from Chakan MIDC, Gopal Ramlal Rathod (23) of Nanded and Vishnu Vilas Dhok (24) of Hingoli, drowned after entering the prohibited waterfall with a group of tourists. According to police, the group had been turned away at the official entry point but allegedly reached the waterfall through an alternative route before the two men entered the deep pool and drowned.

"We have registered an offence against those who allegedly used social media to promote and organise trips to Devkund despite the prohibitory orders. Such promotions encourage people to violate restrictions that have been imposed solely to protect lives during the monsoon. Action will be taken against anyone found facilitating or encouraging unauthorised visits to prohibited tourist destinations," said Police Inspector Sanjay Bangar of Mangaon Police Station.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of each of the seven alleged accused and determine whether any other individuals or organisations were involved in promoting or organising illegal trips to the prohibited tourist spot.

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