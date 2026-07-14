Vasai–Virar Flooding Exposes Critical Communication Gap As Stranded Passengers Left Without Updates On Local Trains |

Mumbai: The massive disruption caused by flooding in the Vasai–Virar section last week has once again exposed a critical gap in Mumbai's suburban railway operations the failure to communicate with passengers stranded inside local trains. Even though every suburban train is equipped with an onboard public announcement system, commuters say they received no updates from the guard on the reason for the halt, expected delays or safety instructions. As uncertainty grew, many passengers got off the trains and walked along railway tracks, risking their lives.

Normal Functioning vs. Emergency Silence

On normal days, Guard regularly use the announcement system to inform passengers whether a train is running on the slow or fast line and the platform it will arrive at. However, commuter groups say the same system often goes silent during major disruptions caused by flooding, technical failures or signal problems, precisely when passengers need information the most. While station announcements continue, those stranded inside trains are left without any official communication.

The issue resurfaced during last week's Vasai–Virar disruption and had also drawn criticism during the April 12 OHE failure between Bhayandar and Naigaon, when a snapped overhead wire disrupted services for nearly five hours, leading to around 20 train cancellations and delays to nearly 50 suburban services. Passengers had then also complained that no announcements were made inside halted trains, forcing many to depend on social media or station updates for information.

Passenger's Harrowing Experience

Santosh Mishra, who was travelling from Dadar to Virar on July 8, said his train remained halted at Bhayandar for nearly 45 minutes without a single announcement. "There was no information from the loco pilot. Finally, the train was terminated and I had no option but to walk towards Virar on the tracks," he said.

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Lata Argade, president of the Suburban Railway Passengers Federation, said the absence of communication reflects poor accountability. "We receive updates about missions to the Moon and Mars within seconds, yet passengers are not informed why their train has stopped. If the announcement system is not used during emergencies, it defeats its purpose," she said.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said passenger communication is maintained during emergencies. "Our announcement system is available both on trains and at stations. It operates automatically under normal conditions, and in emergencies, the guard can make manual announcements to keep passengers informed," he said.

Railway activist Sameer Zaveri said timely announcements should be made mandatory during every disruption. "Thousands of disabled passengers and regular commuters travel every day. Without proper information, Divyang persons, women and senior citizens may be forced to walk on tracks, putting their safety at serious risk," he said.

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