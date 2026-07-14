Kalyan Sessions Court Grants Bail To Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre In Shastrinagar Hospital Assault Case | Representational Image

Dombivli: In a significant development in the high-profile assault case involving doctors and nurses at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, the Kalyan Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was arrested in connection with the incident that sparked outrage across the medical fraternity.

Additional Sessions Judge K. S. Katakade allowed Mhatre's bail application on a cash surety of ₹50,000, despite strong opposition from the prosecution. Mhatre had earlier been remanded to judicial custody till July 14.

The order has brought relief to the 73-year-old corporator, whose bail plea had become one of the most closely watched legal proceedings following the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff.

Court Weighs Age, Health And Nature Of Incident

During the hearing, the prosecution opposed the bail application, arguing that Mhatre's release could create law-and-order issues and citing his alleged criminal background. The prosecution urged the court to keep him in judicial custody, contending that the seriousness of the offence did not warrant bail.

However, the defence successfully countered these arguments by placing several mitigating factors before the court.

Representing Mhatre, advocates Ganesh Patil, Mujahid Kazi, and Anand Patki argued that the 73-year-old corporator suffers from age-related health issues and that his medical condition deserved humanitarian consideration while deciding the bail plea.

The defence further submitted that Mhatre had not gone to Shastrinagar Hospital with any criminal intention. According to the defence, he had been called to the hospital, and the unfortunate incident that followed was neither pre-planned nor the result of any criminal conspiracy.

Defence Challenges Criminal Background Argument

Responding to the prosecution's reliance on Mhatre's alleged criminal antecedents, the defence argued that several old cases cited against him had already ended in acquittal. Therefore, those cases could not be treated as grounds to deny him bail in the present matter.

The court considered the submissions made by both sides before reserving its order earlier in the day.

Later in the evening, at around 5:45 pm, Judge Katakade pronounced the order granting bail to Mhatre on a cash surety of ₹50,000.

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Three Co-Accused Still In Custody

While Mhatre secured bail, the remaining three accused arrested in the same case have not yet been granted relief. Sources said their legal representatives are expected to move separate bail applications before the court in the coming days.

The doctor assault case has drawn widespread attention after the alleged attack on medical professionals at Shastrinagar Hospital triggered protests by doctors' associations and renewed concerns over the safety of healthcare workers in government hospitals.

The investigation into the case is continuing, and the prosecution is expected to pursue further legal proceedings against all the accused in accordance with the evidence collected during the investigation.

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