 Maharashtra Govt Plans Satellite Phone Connectivity For Deep-Sea Fishermen To Boost Safety At Sea
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Maharashtra Govt Plans Satellite Phone Connectivity For Deep-Sea Fishermen To Boost Safety At Sea

The Maharashtra government is considering introducing satellite phone connectivity for deep-sea fishermen in collaboration with BSNL. The initiative aims to provide uninterrupted communication beyond mobile network coverage, improving safety, emergency response and rescue operations during adverse weather, medical emergencies and mechanical failures.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Govt Plans Satellite Phone Connectivity For Deep-Sea Fishermen To Boost Safety At Sea
Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane reviews a proposal to introduce satellite phone connectivity for deep-sea fishermen to enhance safety and emergency communication | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The Maharashtra government is planning to introduce satellite phone connectivity for deep-sea fishermen to enhance safety and communication at sea.

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said the initiative is in line with the state's "Fishermen Safety First" policy, which focuses on adopting modern technology to safeguard fishermen and their livelihoods.

Satellite Connectivity For Fishermen

Speaking after a meeting at Mantralaya attended by Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, senior BSNL officials and other department representatives, Rane said the facility would provide uninterrupted communication in areas where conventional mobile networks are unavailable.

BSNL officials made a detailed presentation on Global Satellite Phone Services, highlighting the technology, coverage, equipment features and their usefulness for deep-sea fishing operations.

Rane said satellite phones would enable fishermen to seek immediate assistance during adverse weather conditions, mechanical failures, medical emergencies and other crises.

He added that uninterrupted communication between fishing vessels and the shore would significantly improve rescue operations and emergency response.

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The state government is positively considering the proposal in collaboration with BSNL, with the initiative expected to make Maharashtra's fishing sector safer, more secure and technologically advanced.

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