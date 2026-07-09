BSNL Launches ₹1.34 Lakh Satellite Phone To Boost Connectivity In Remote Areas

BSNL's new satellite phone is designed to provide secure voice and SMS connectivity in remote and network-deficient locations | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 9, 2026: State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the availability of a satellite phone priced at Rs 1,34,166 as it looks to expand satellite communication services for defence, maritime and disaster-response users.

The satellite handset, priced at Rs 1,34,166 apiece, including taxes, is designed for areas where conventional mobile networks are unavailable. BSNL said the device supports voice calls and SMS services in challenging environments, making it useful for remote operations.

When conventional mobile networks can’t reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected.



Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel.



Why Choose BSNL Satellite… pic.twitter.com/Fc6vsahxRn — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) July 9, 2026

Satellite Phone For Remote Areas

In a social media post, BSNL said, “When conventional mobile networks can’t reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected.” The company described the service as suitable for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel.

BSNL asked users to contact the nearest BSNL office for more details and shared a mobile number along with the post. However, the number was not responsive when checked. A verified account holder on X also commented on the post, saying, “As always. No one is responding to the above given number.” An email query sent to BSNL did not receive an immediate response.

The launch highlights the growing importance of satellite communication in places where regular networks remain unreliable. While the high price point may limit its use among individual consumers, the service could prove valuable for organisations that require uninterrupted communication during emergencies and in isolated locations, PTI reported.

Existing BSNL Satellite Services

BSNL has been providing voice call and SMS services through the Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) to the general public and private enterprises since January 1, 2018, according to an official statement issued in February.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in instructions issued on June 12, 2017, laid down rules for satellite-based services. The guidelines require BSNL to complete the customer acquisition process prescribed for mobile connections and collect details such as the place of use, period of use and purpose of using the satellite handset.

The official statement said the GSPS service is a secure communication system, as information is transferred in encrypted form.

Tariff Plans And Charges

BSNL's postpaid satellite phone plans are available for government and commercial entities. The plans are priced at Rs 3,500, Rs 5,835 and Rs 11,670 per month, offering 16, 30 and 60 minutes of free talk time or SMS.

For government entities, BSNL charges Rs 3,500 per month with 20 minutes of free talk time, or Rs 38,500 per year with 240 minutes of free talk time under prepaid plans. Commercial entities can opt for a monthly plan of Rs 5,835 with 30 minutes of free talk time or an annual plan of Rs 64,185 with 360 minutes of free talk time.

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After the free minutes are exhausted, government entities are charged Rs 18 per minute or SMS, while commercial users are charged Rs 25 per minute or SMS.

Additional prepaid recharges are available in denominations of Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

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