Dombivli Hospital Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Granted Bail By Kalyan Court

A Kalyan court on Tuesday granted bail to Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the prime accused in the assault on doctors and medical staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, an incident that had sparked widespread outrage across Maharashtra.

The court granted Mhatre bail on a ₹50,000 cash bond, a day after he was remanded to judicial custody in connection with the case.

Lawyer Says Court Accepted Defence Arguments

Confirming the development, Mhatre's lawyer M.K. Qazi said the defence had filed a bail application, following which the Investigating Officer (IO) and the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted their responses before the court.

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"We presented detailed arguments and addressed all the objections raised by the prosecution and the investigating officer. After hearing both sides, the Honourable Court granted bail to Ramesh Mhatre," Qazi said.

Assault Video Triggered Massive Outrage

The case stems from an incident on July 6, when Mhatre and several supporters allegedly stormed the KDMC-run Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli after doctors advised shifting a newborn to another medical facility because the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full.

According to police, Mhatre accused the doctors of negligence before allegedly assaulting two doctors, including Dr. Salunkhe and Dr. Srishti Baviskar, besides nurses and other hospital staff.

A viral video from the hospital showed the corporator physically assaulting a female doctor and other medical personnel, triggering sharp criticism from doctors' associations and the public.

Read Also Dombivli Hospital Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Arrested After Massive Outrage

Doctors Protested Over Safety Concerns

The assault prompted protests by doctors across Maharashtra, with several medical professionals demanding stronger security at government hospitals. The attacked doctors also reportedly resigned, citing concerns over their safety at the workplace.

Despite the backlash, Mhatre defended his actions, claiming he intervened to "save a mother and child."

Three Arrested in the Case

Maharashtra Police had arrested Mhatre and two others in connection with the attack. The investigation into the incident is continuing.