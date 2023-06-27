On Camera: Bhim Shakti Workers Attack Maha Karni Sena Chief; Rain Slaps And Punches For 'Disrespecting' Ambedkar

Shocking incident transpired in Maharashtra's Panvel on Tuesday when Ajay Singh Sengar, the Maharashtra President of Karni Sena, was ambushed attacked by several men. The video of the incident has gone viral since then.

During this attack, the attackers rained slaps and punches at Ajay Singh Sengar. The incident took place in close proximity to the Fire Brigade office in Panvel. Preliminary reports indicate that Ajay Singh Sengar was ambushed and attacked on the road while passing through the area.

Watch the video of attack here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhim Shakti workers behind attack

The attack on Sengar was reportedly orchestrated by Bhim Shakti Sanghatana. Subhash Gaikwad and Sagar Pagare are said to be involved in assaulting Sengar. Both Subhash Gaikwad and Sagar Pagare, members of Bhim Shakti Sanghatana, reportedly revealed that the attack was carried out in response to derogatory remarks made by Ajay Singh Sengar against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Furthermore, Subhash Gaikwad and Sagar Pagare have indicated that if Ajay Sengar makes any such statements again, he will face consequences.

"Ajay Singh Sengar has twice made derogatory remarks about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in public. He provokes people by saying that we don't need the Constitution. He advocates for changing the Constitution. We all had taken out protest marc at the police station, but he managed to secure bail both times, which allowed him to come out," expressed Subhash Gaikwad in response.

"Ajay Singh Sengar should not repeat such actions as Bhim Sena activists have given him a fitting response. I am delighted. If Ajay Singh continues to make derogatory remarks about our great leaders, we will respond in the same style," signaled Subhash Gayakwad and Sagar Pagare.

Attacked for criticising Prakash Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb tomb: Sengar

Ajay Singh Sengar has gone the Panvel police station to file complaint against the attackers.

Sengar, reacting to the incident, stated, "Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar had paid tribute at Aurangzeb's tomb. I raised my voice against it. As a result, some activists from the VBA and Bhim Shakti group have attacked me. This kind of behavior is highly condemnable."