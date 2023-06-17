Bhopal: Give Tickets On 100 Assembly Seats, Demands Kshatriya Karni Sena

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Before Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Kshatriya Karni Sena has sought tickets in 100 Assembly constituencies and formation of separate Bundelkhand state.

National president of Kshatriya Karni Sena Dr Raj Shekhawat told media on Saturday that it demanded tickets from BJP and Congress. If political parties do not given tickets, Sena’s members will contest elections as independent candidates, he said, adding that state government should enforce law to check Love Jihad and Land Jihad on pattern of Gujarat. Kshatriya Ekta Mahapadav will be held in Bhopal on August 27.

He said BJP and Congress were ignoring interests of Kshatriyas and Hindus. After forming government, both the parties forget Kshatriyas and Hindus.

The other demands include constitution of Kshatriya Welfare Board, Savarna Commission, Sanatan Board on pattern of Waqf Board. By removing all the anomalies of EWS, a provision of only Rs 8 lakh and less income should be made. Hostels should be constructed in every district for Kshatriya students.