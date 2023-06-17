Bhopal: Elephants’ Herd Returns To Chhattisgarh, Officials On Toes

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The herd of five elephants returned to Chhattisgarh from Anuppur on Friday night. As per reports, they are 10 km to 15 km deep inside Chhattisgarh border. A team of forest officials is deployed near Chhattisgarh border to watch movement of elephants as there is possibility of their return to Anuppur.

According to Anuppur District Forest Officer SK Prajapati, elephants can cover a distance of 40 kilometres in a day. Though herd of elephants has entered Chhattisgarh border, it is not too far from Anuppur. Hence, a monitoring team is patrolling the border area.

“This is new herd of elephants, which entered Anuppur on the night of June 15. The herd damaged at least five makeshift houses inside hamlets and ate the paddy stored outside the houses. Traditionally, paddy is stored in large mud vessels,” forest officials said.

The forest officials have made public announcement in villages to alert people about possible arrival of elephants again.

Read Also Bhopal: Two Held For Committing Thefts At Deserted Houses