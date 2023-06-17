 Bhopal: Two Held For Committing Thefts At Deserted Houses
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police have arrested two persons for committing thefts at deserted houses in Ratibad locality, the police said on Saturday.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Jai Hind Sharma said that the complainants named Ramsujan Kaurav (60) and Shiv Shankar Tiwari (32) approached police, alleging that unidentified men broke into their house and stole valuables and cash.

The police sifted through CCTV footages and two men came under police scanner. The accused were eventually arrested who identified themselves as Abid Khan (30) and Kishan Malviya (26). They confessed to committing the thefts and said that they used to come to Bhopal all the way from Rajgarh, early in the morning. They used to conduct recce of all deserted houses and commit thefts there at midnight.

The cops seized valuables worth Rs 2 lakh, a cell phone and a bike from the possession of the arrested accused.

