On Camera: 2 Narrowly Escape As Parked E-Scooter Bursts Into Flames Outside Shop In Vasai

An e-scooter caught fire outside a shop in Anand Nagar, Vasai. |

Mumbai: Two men narrowly escaped major injuries after an e-scooter caught fire outside a shop in Anand Nagar, Vasai, on Tuesday. A video that has emerged on the internet shows a parked battery-operated e-scooter exploding and catching fire, creating panic among workers sleeping nerar the shop, as thick flames and smoke engulfed the vehicle within moments of the blast.

The visuals shared show the e-scooter first emitting smoke and then exploding within seconds. The footage further shows nearby locals quickly fleeing the scene.

A battery-operated electric scooter parked outside a shop in Anand Nagar, Vasai, suddenly exploded and caught fire late on Tuesday night, triggering panic in the area.



The scooter was parked next to Bhajanlal Dudhwala's shop, where several employees were sleeping outside at the… pic.twitter.com/c0PnZlgvxS — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 15, 2026

Workers avert major tragedy

According to reports, the scooter was parked near Bhajanlal Dudhwala's shop, where several workers were sleeping. After noticing the smoke, the workers quickly escaped. Soon after the blast, they were seen attempting to bring the blaze under control.

The workers also moved the burning vehicle onto the road to prevent the flames from spreading. With the swift action and courage shown by the workers, a major tragedy was averted.

The CCTV footage captured the visuals of workers risking their lives to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The explosion has sparked safety concerns over e-scooters. However, the exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined.

Car fire in Coastal Road tunnel

Meanwhile, in another incident, a moving car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel from Haji Ali to Worli, triggering panic among motorists and prompting a swift emergency response from multiple agencies.

Reports stated that the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) Control Room at around 12.25 pm. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade personnel, police and a 108 ambulance were immediately rushed to the spot.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The incident caused panic among commuters inside the tunnel, with several motorists abandoning their vehicles and rushing towards the nearest exit. No casualties or injuries were reported.