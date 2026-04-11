Terrifying Video Shows Exact Moment When Cylinder Blast Shattered Malad Bakery; Explosion Causes Major Panic On Busy Street - VIDEO

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out following a gas cylinder blast at a bakery in Malad East, causing panic on a busy street. The incident took place at Naaz Bakery on Datta Mandir Road in the Baan Dongri SRA area.

A video shared by Metro Dinank TV News captures the exact moment of the explosion. The blast, which reportedly occurred on April 10, shows vehicles passing by on the road just before a loud explosion is heard, creating panic among those present. Currently, there are no details on injuries or casualties due to the incident.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a massive fire broke out in an open space behind the Lodha Complex in the Indralok area of Bhayandar East. The tragic incident claimed two lives, and one is in critical condition. While the exact cause of the fire was not known, a massive stockpile of gas cylinders was discovered at the site.

Firefighters successfully retrieved 29 cylinders from the flames so far, preventing further explosions. The fire occurred in a slum area that locals claim is entirely illegal. Questions are also being raised regarding how such a large quantity of gas cylinders was stored in a residential pocket.

In another incident, a 32-year- old man lost his life after a fire broke out in a residential structure in Kamathipura on April 10. The incident took place in the 9th lane, near Shankar Mandir and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 3.40 pm.

The primary cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit and was confined to electrical wiring, installations, air conditioning units, fans, clothes, and other household items. The blaze was doused at 4.10 pm.

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