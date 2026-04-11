Bhayandar East Fire Tragedy: Two Dead, One Critical After Massive Blaze In Indralok Slum; 29 Gas Cylinders Recovered

A massive fire broke out in an open space behind the Lodha Complex in the Indralok area of Bhayandar East around 8:00 PM tonight. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhayandar: A massive fire broke out in an open space behind the Lodha Complex in the Indralok area of Bhayandar East around 8:00 PM tonight. The tragic incident has claimed two lives, while one person remains in critical condition, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Chavan.

Open ground behind Lodha Complex, Indralok, Bhayandar East. Two confirmed dead; one individual critically injured and hospitalized.

Illegal Slum Area Under Scanner

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, a massive stockpile of gas cylinders was discovered at the site. Firefighters have successfully retrieved 29 cylinders from the flames so far, preventing further explosions.

The fire occurred in a slum area that locals claim is entirely illegal. Questions are being raised regarding how such a large quantity of gas cylinders was stored in a residential pocket.

Blaze Not Yet Fully Extinguished

Local corporators have expressed outrage, claiming they had filed multiple complaints regarding these illegal encroachments. They allege that the administration’s "blind eye" toward these warnings directly led to this tragedy.

Firefighters are currently working tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Personnel from the Fire Department and the local Navghar Police Station are on-site managing the rescue operations. As of now, the fire has not been fully extinguished, and cooling operations are expected to continue through the night.

Investigations into the source of the fire and the legality of the cylinder storage are underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/