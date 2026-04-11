Mira Road Police And Crime Branch Bust Orchid Bar In Major Raid, Rescue 16 Women Including 3 Minors From Hidden Cavity

In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Mira Road police conducted a massive raid on Orchid Bar located in Mira Road (East). | Representative Image

Mira Road: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Mira Road police conducted a massive raid on Orchid Bar located in Mira Road (East). The operation, carried out under the guidance of DCP Rahul Chavan, led to the rescue of several women and multiple arrests.

Specific Intelligence Leads to Storming of Establishment

Acting on specific intelligence, police teams stormed the establishment and discovered a sophisticated operation. During the search, officials uncovered a hidden secret cavity within the premises.

Total Rescued 16 women.

From Hidden Cavity 9 women were found cramped inside the secret compartment and safely brought out.

7 women were rescued from the performance area.

Minor Involvement: Disturbingly, 3 of the rescued girls are minors.

The police have taken strict legal action against the staff present during the raid. However, the primary stakeholders managed to evade capture.

Arrested 13 individuals (2 managers, 1 cashier, and 10 waiters).

The owner and the operator of the bar fled the scene before the police arrived.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. A dedicated police team has been formed to track down and apprehend the absconding owner and operator.

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