 32-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Kamathipura Residential Structure, Short Circuit Suspected As Primary Cause
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32-Year-Old Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Kamathipura Residential Structure, Short Circuit Suspected As Primary Cause

A 32-year-old labourer died after a fire broke out in a residential structure in Kamathipura on Friday afternoon. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, spread through electrical wiring and household items, leading to suffocation. He was taken to JJ Hospital and declared dead on arrival.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 12:50 AM IST
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A 32 years old man person lost his life after a fire broke out in a resident structure in Kamathipura on Friday. |

Mumbai: A 32 years old man person lost his life after a fire broke out in a resident structure in Kamathipura on Friday. The incident took place in 9th lane, near Shankar Mandir and was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade at 3.40 pm.

Victim Yet to Be Identified

The victim person, whose was yet to be identified at the time of going to the press, was taken to JJ hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

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The primary cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit and was confined to electrical wiring, installations, air conditioning units, fans, clothes, and other household items. The blaze was doused at 4.10 pm.

Local MLA Amin Patel said, "The victim was a labourer, and was under the influence of alcohol when the fire broke out. As he was drunk, he did not realise the intensity of the smoke and died of suffocation."

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