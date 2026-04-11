50,000 To 60,000 Litres Of Water Wasted After Major Pipeline Burst On SV Road In Bandra West, Traffic Diverted And Supply Hit

Atleast 50 to 60 thousand litres of water was wasted after a major pipeline burst on the busy SV Road in Bandra West on Friday. The mishap took place opposite Lucky Hotel around 3.40 pm. |

Mumbai: Atleast 50 to 60 thousand litres of water was wasted after a major pipeline burst on the busy SV Road in Bandra West on Friday. The mishap took place opposite Lucky Hotel around 3.40 pm. For the restoration of the water inlet, not only the southbound (towards Mahim) SV Road was closed for traffic but water supply in H-West ward, which comprises areas of Bandra and Khar West, was affected.

600mm x 300mm Lead Joint Displaced

The BMC's hydraulic department officials said that the 600 mm x 300 mm lead joint was found displaced opposite Lucky hotel. The pipeline restoration work is expected to be completed by Friday late night, after which immediately the road restoration work will be undertaken. The authorities expect the road will be opened for traffic by Saturday. "Till restoration work is completed, the Mumbai Traffic Police has diverted the traffic via a Bandra station road and reclamation which meets SV road ahead. The traffic police is ensured no major bottlenecks are created," a civic waterworks department officials said.

As per the BMC's disaster management report, the incident was reported at 3.39 pm by BEST Traffic. "Leakage has been observed at the reservoir inlet of a 750 mm pipeline. The water department staff team from Ghatkopar has reached the site, ensuring that the leakage will have no impact on the water supply," the report said.

Read Also Maharashtra To Enforce Marathi Language Test For Auto And Taxi Drivers In Pilot Drive At...

Local Supply Stopped

However, staff from the BMC's hydraulic department said that the local water supply has been stopped and the supply will be affected in parts of H-West ward, especially Khar Danda area on Friday night.

Notably, this is the same location where the BMC had replaced the main water line a few days ago. An incident of road steel plate slippage was also reported after which the road was partially barricaded. "The joint which got displaced on Friday is of the same line but that strech was not replaced. The joint was placed in 1969, which gave away. The restoration work will be completed by Saturday," am official from H-West ward said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/