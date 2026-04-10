Maharashtra To Enforce Marathi Language Test For Auto And Taxi Drivers In Pilot Drive At Mira-Bhayandar, Permits At Risk

Auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra may soon be required to prove their ability to read, write, and speak Marathi to retain their permits — a rule that has existed on paper but is now being actively enforced. | Representational Image

Auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra may soon be required to prove their ability to read, write, and speak Marathi to retain their permits — a rule that has existed on paper but is now being actively enforced. The state government has launched a pilot verification drive in Mira-Bhayandar, covering over 12,000 drivers. Officials are checking permits and domicile certificates while also conducting on-the-spot Marathi language tests at RTO offices. Drivers who fail the test or are found with invalid documents risk suspension or cancellation of their licences or permits.

Driver Unions Cry Foul

By Friday evening, Bhayandar ARTO Prasad Nalwade confirmed that more than 1,200 auto drivers had already been tested. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told Free Press Journal that Marathi language proficiency is already part of RTO rules and that enforcement will be expanded across the state after the pilot ends.

The move has drawn criticism from driver unions, many of whose members are from North India. Krishna Tiwari of the Swabhiman Autorickshaw Union called the drive political. “Many drivers in Mumbai are from North India, but they do know Marathi. However, learning a language properly takes time. Should we earn a livelihood or attend language classes?” he said. Another driver, requesting anonymity, added that Mumbai is a cosmopolitan city attracting people from across India and abroad. “Not everyone knows the local language. Such measures may be unfair,” he said.

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