India's First Non-AC Suburban Train With Automatic Doors Arriving In Mumbai Within Two Days As Direct Safety Response To Mumbra Tragedy

Mumbai is set to receive India’s first non-AC suburban train equipped with automatic doors within the next two days a direct safety response to the tragic Mumbra station incident, where five passengers died after falling from a moving train with manual doors. | File Image

Mumbai is set to receive India’s first non-AC suburban train equipped with automatic doors within the next two days a direct safety response to the tragic Mumbra station incident, where five passengers died after falling from a moving train with manual doors.

Railway Minister's Directive After Tragedy

The rake was designed and built following a directive from the Railway Minister after the accident. While the design was targeted for completion by December 2025 and delivery by March 2026, its arrival now marks a significant step toward improving commuter safety on the suburban network.

Before entering passenger service, the rake must undergo CoCR (Certificate of Clearance for Rolling Stock) trials conducted by Research Designs and Standards Organisation. These trials involve comprehensive technical inspections and performance tests to ensure compliance with Indian Railways’ safety standards. The certification process is expected to take around three months.

Fully Interconnected Design

A key feature of the new rake is its fully interconnected design, with no first-class or dedicated compartments, allowing free passenger movement across coaches to ease crowding.

Following clearance and passenger trials, Integral Coach Factory will assess operational feedback, implement improvements, and dispatch a second rake to Central Railway. Meanwhile, Central Railway is also set to commission a new AC local for the Harbour Line, while Western Railway has received a fresh AC rake currently being prepared for induction.

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