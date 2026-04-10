Lt col Purohit Promoted To Brigadier After Tribunal Clears Path; Long Legal Battle Ends Career Stalemate

Mumbai: Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit has been cleared for promotion to the rank of Brigadier, marking a significant development in a career that remained in prolonged legal and procedural limbo for nearly two decades. The elevation follows a series of developments before the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), which had earlier stayed his retirement, originally scheduled for March 31, 2026, to allow consideration of his pending promotion plea.

Purohit had argued that his career progression was unfairly stalled during the prolonged pendency of proceedings in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, while several of his batchmates and juniors moved ahead in rank over the same period. Following his acquittal by a special NIA court in July 2025, he sought parity in service benefits, contending that the legal proceedings deprived him of timely consideration for promotion within the Army hierarchy.

His plea was based on the principle of parity, arguing that the extended legal process adversely impacted his promotional trajectory despite eligibility. Sources indicate that the decision to grant him the rank of Brigadier was taken after a comprehensive review of his overall service record and in light of the extraordinary circumstances that impacted his career trajectory.

The move is being viewed by senior defence officials as a rare but necessary attempt to restore institutional balance and address the professional setbacks caused by the delay. While promotions to Brigadier typically involve a rigorous selection board process, performance evaluations and vigilance clearances, this case required a delicate balance between standard protocols and judicial oversight following his full exoneration.

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With the promotion, Brigadier Purohit will continue in service in accordance with Army norms. Given his remaining tenure of service, officials indicated that his posting will be determined as per standard personnel requirements and administrative considerations applicable to officers at the Brigadier rank. The development closes a long-standing chapter in his military career, setting a potential precedent for other officers whose career advancements have been delayed by prolonged legal proceedings.

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