Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out Near Juhu Chowpatty, 1 Injured; Visuals Of Dramatic Firefighting Operation Go Viral

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on April 6 near Bajrangi Chowk in Juhu Koliwada, leaving one person injured. Visuals showed dramatic firefighting operations as the fire reportedly took place in the narrow lanes. Visuals also showed thick black billowing from the area. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.

A video of the incident was shared by Bandra Buzz on Instagram. The visuals showed the fire occurred near a chawl in Juhu Koliwada, as the footage showed fire engines stationed on the road as personnel worked to douse the flames in the area's narrow lanes. Meanwhile, this is also reportedly the second such incident reported in the area in recent months, with a similar fire having occurred last year on December 13.

Meanwhile, in another recent fire case, a blaze broke out at an offshore installation operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Mumbai High on Friday evening, leaving 10 personnel with minor injuries. The incident occurred around 5:45 pm at the SHP platform, part of the company’s Mumbai High Asset.

In an official statement, ONGC said emergency response teams were immediately mobilised, and the fire was swiftly brought under control. "A fire incident was reported at approximately 17:45 at ONGC's SHP Platform, Mumbai High Asset. The situation was promptly brought under control and the fire extinguished," the company said.

Prior to that, at least 10 auto rickshaws were gutted in a blaze that erupted under a bridge at Chedda Nagar in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

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The fire took place along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar East, originated in a safety net before rapidly spreading to parked vehicles. Fortunately no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

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