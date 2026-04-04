Fire Breaks Out At ONGC's Mumbai High Oilfields Platform, 10 Injured | Representational image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at an offshore installation operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Mumbai High on Friday evening, leaving 10 personnel with minor injuries. The incident occurred around 5:45 pm at the SHP platform, part of the company’s Mumbai High Asset.

In an official statement, ONGC said emergency response teams were immediately mobilised and the fire was swiftly brought under control. “A fire incident was reported at approximately 17:45 at ONGC’s SHP Platform, Mumbai High Asset. The situation was promptly brought under control and the fire extinguished,” the company said.

A fire incident was reported at ~17:45 PM at #ONGC’s SHP Platform, Mumbai High Asset. The situation was promptly brought under control and the fire extinguished.



10 personnel sustained minor injuries and are under medical care. All are stable.



Operations have been normalised.… pic.twitter.com/kP11TKuke1 — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) April 3, 2026

According to ONGC, all 10 injured personnel are receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition. The company added that operations at the offshore facility have since resumed. “10 personnel sustained minor injuries and are under medical care. All are stable. Operations have been normalised. Further updates will follow,” the statement noted. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is likely.

10 Auto Rickshaws Gutted In Blaze Under Ghatkopar Bridge

The offshore incident comes days after a separate fire in the city destroyed multiple vehicles in the eastern suburbs. At least 10 auto rickshaws were gutted in a blaze that erupted under a bridge at Chedda Nagar in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, reported around 12:30 pm along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar East, is believed to have originated in a safety net before rapidly spreading to parked vehicles. Local residents alerted the Mumbai Fire Brigade, which responded promptly along with police teams.

Fire officials said that by the time crews arrived, some vehicles had already been moved by locals, but around 10 rickshaws were engulfed in flames. Fire engines stationed on the busy stretch led to traffic disruptions for nearly an hour as personnel worked to contain the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by approximately 1:34 pm. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/