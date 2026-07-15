Mumbai: Car Catches Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Causing Panic Among Motorists; VIDEOS | fpj

Mumbai: A moving car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel on the carriageway from Haji Ali to Worli on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic among motorists and prompting a swift emergency response from multiple agencies.

According to preliminary information, the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) Control Room at around 12:25 pm. Fire brigade personnel, police, and a 108 ambulance were immediately rushed to the spot.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhari said the fire has been extinguished and traffic restoration is underway.

"The fire is extinguished. North-bound traffic has already started. One lane of the south-bound carriageway will be opened within 10 minutes. All officers and staff are present at the spot. Traffic will be normal soon," Chaudhari said.

The incident caused panic among commuters inside the tunnel, with several motorists abandoning their vehicles and rushing towards the nearest exit.

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Among them was Viren Shah, President of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), who described the ordeal as "one of the most frightening experiences" of his life.

Recounting the incident, Shah said he was driving from NSCI, Worli, to his office at Marine Drive through the Coastal Road tunnel when he noticed flames engulfing a vehicle a few hundred feet ahead.

"I suddenly saw flames stretching across the tunnel. Within seconds, traffic came to a complete standstill. Before I could react, people started abandoning their cars and running back towards the Worli side of the tunnel. There were screams, panic and complete chaos," he said.

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Fearing for his safety, Shah left his car and ran nearly a kilometre before reaching an emergency exit and eventually making his way back to his office.

"The entire experience felt like a scene straight out of a Hollywood disaster movie. Watching flames ahead and hundreds of people trying to escape in fear is something I will never forget," he said, adding that he was relieved there appeared to be no loss of life.

Following the incident, Shah also raised concerns about emergency preparedness inside road tunnels. He questioned whether commuters are adequately aware of the location of emergency exits, whether evacuation routes are clearly marked, and whether the public knows the correct safety procedures to follow during a fire or smoke-related emergency.

He urged the Maharashtra government to strengthen tunnel safety by installing more prominent emergency signage, improving evacuation guidance, increasing public awareness, and conducting periodic emergency preparedness campaigns to ensure motorists know how to respond during such incidents.

No injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.