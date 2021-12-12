Omicron variant: Nagpur reports its first case, total cases in Maharashtra rise to 18

Nagpur on Sunday reported its first case of Omicron variant case taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 18.

According to Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, the person who has tested positive for Omicron is a 40-year-old man.

Talking to PTI, the municipal commisioner said, "The man, a local resident, came from a country in West Africa around eight days back. On his arrival, he tested positive for COVID-19. After that he was admitted to a city hospital and his sample was sent for genome sequencing. The report that came today confirmed that he is infected with the Omicron variant." But all his contacts have tested negative for the infection, he said.

Maharashtra, as of now, has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country. Earlier on Sunday, new cases were confirmed in Karnataka, Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Karnataka on Sunday reported its third case of Omicron after a 34-year-old man, who has returned from South Africa testes positive with this variant.

In Chandigarh, a 20-year-old Italian resident tested positive with the variant marking the first case of the city.

In Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year-old who came from Ireland was confirmed Covid positive with the Omicron variant.

On Friday, Mumbai and Pune reported seven fresh confirmed infections of Omicron. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recorded three Omicron cases in Mumbai, four cases were reported from Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The three Omicron patients in Mumbai have recent travel history of Tanzania, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Out of the seven Omicron patients, four have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine while one has been administered with a single shot. One patient identified in Mumbai’s Dharavi area is unvaccinated and another is a three and half year old kid, thus ineligible for vaccination, according to the health department. Four of them are asymptomatic and three are having mild symptoms.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 04:32 PM IST