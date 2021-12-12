COVID-19: Maharashtra records 704 new cases, 16 deaths, 699 recoveries on December 12; one new Omicron case reported

Maharashtra on Sunday, December 12, recorded 704 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,441. Besides, 16 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,259.

699 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,92,504. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 75,313 people are in home quarantine and 865 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 335 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 91 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 216 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 12 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 12 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 20 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 8 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 10 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported one new case Omicron variant of coronavirus in Nagpur.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:29 PM IST