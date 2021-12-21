Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 65 after 8 new cases emerge in Mumbai, 1 each in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Osmanabad, Navi Mumbai

Eleven new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, of which eight were detected at Mumbai airport and one each was found in Pimpri Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 65.

Regarding the eight cases found through screening at Mumbai International Airport, one each is from Kerala, Gujarat and Thane, while other patients are residents of Mumbai. There are two kids under 18 years of age among these. Two have a travel history to Uganda (via Dubai), two to England and two to Dubai. Barring the kids under 18 years, all patients are vaccinated. All of them are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said in a release.

In Osmanabad, the 13-year-old daughter of an Omicron-infected patient has been tested positive for Omicron today. She has no symptoms.

A 19-year-old young man from Navi Mumbai who arrived from Kenya via Hyderabad has also been tested positive for Omicron. He is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms.

Of the 65 cases in Maharashtra, 30 are from Mumbai, 12 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, seven from Pune rural, three from Pune Municipal Corporation, three from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, three from Satara, and one each from Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar and Buldhana.

Out of these, 34 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 08:05 PM IST