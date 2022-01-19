Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 2,074 after 214 new cases emerge

214 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 2,074.

Details of the new cases are as below:

Pune Municipal Corporation -158

Mumbai- 31

Pune Rural-10

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation- 4 each

Parbhani - 2

Nashik, Vasai Virar, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and other state - 1 each

Here is the district / corporations wise tally:

Mumbai - 687

Pune MC - 740

Pimpri-Chinchwad - 118

Nagpur - 116

Sangli - 59

Mira Bhayandar - 52

Thane MC - 50

Pune Rural - 56

Amravati - 25

Aurangabad - 20

Kolhapur - 19

Panvel - 18

Satara - 14

Navi Mumbai - 13

Osmanabad, Akola and Kalyan Dombivali - 11 each

Vasai Virar - 7

Buldhana - 6

Bhivandi Nizampur - 5

Ahmednagar and Nashik - 4 each

Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Jalna, Gondia, and Latur - 3 each

Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Parbhani and Solapur - 2 each

Rajgad, Jalna, Wardha and Bhandara - 1 each

Out of these, 1091 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:14 PM IST