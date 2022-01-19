Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 2,074 after 214 new cases emerge

214 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 2,074.
Details of the new cases are as below:
Pune Municipal Corporation -158
Mumbai- 31
Pune Rural-10
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation- 4 each
Parbhani - 2
Nashik, Vasai Virar, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and other state - 1 each
Here is the district / corporations wise tally:
Mumbai - 687
Pune MC - 740
Pimpri-Chinchwad - 118
Nagpur - 116
Sangli - 59
Mira Bhayandar - 52
Thane MC - 50
Pune Rural - 56
Amravati - 25
Aurangabad - 20
Kolhapur - 19
Panvel - 18
Satara - 14
Navi Mumbai - 13
Osmanabad, Akola and Kalyan Dombivali - 11 each
Vasai Virar - 7
Buldhana - 6
Bhivandi Nizampur - 5
Ahmednagar and Nashik - 4 each
Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Jalna, Gondia, and Latur - 3 each
Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Parbhani and Solapur - 2 each
Rajgad, Jalna, Wardha and Bhandara - 1 each
Out of these, 1091 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.
