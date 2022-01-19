Maharashtra records 43,697 new COVID-19 cases, 214 of Omicron variant

Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 19, recorded 43,697 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,64,708. Besides, 49 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,934.

46,591 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 69,15,407. The recovery rate in the state is 94.4%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.93%.

Currently, 23,93,704 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 12774 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 5134 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 14555 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1972 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1388 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1844 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1143 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 4887 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 214 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 2,074. Out of these, 1091 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:07 PM IST