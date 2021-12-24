Omicron scare: Maharashtra govt imposes night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am; here's all you need to know

Maharashtra government on Friday became the fifth state in the country to impose night curfew in view of rising cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 6 am. During this, there will be a ban on any assembly of people in groups of more than five in public places. It will come into effect from midnight today.

Not only night curfew, the Maharashtra govt has also imposed several new restrictions on gatherings ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Check out the guidelines below:

The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

In case of other functions, total number of attendees for closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the capacity and 25% of the capacity wherin seatings are not fixed and moveable. For such functions in open to sky spaces should not exceed 25% of the capacity.

In case of Sports Events/ Competitions, these may be held with number of spectators not exceeding 25% of the seating capacity of the venue.

Restaurants, Gymnasiums, Spas, Cinema Halls and Theatres will continue to operate at 50% of the capacity.

Earlier, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh govts have also imposed night curfews.

