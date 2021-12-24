Omicron scare: Here's a full list of states that have imposed night curfew

Haryana on Friday imposed night curfew in view of rising cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The night curfew will be from 11 pm to 5 am across Haryana till further orders. Besides, the gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred.

Also, in order to tackle the transmission of the infection, the state government has also barred people, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, from public places in the state after January 1.

Before Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have already imposed night curfews.

1. Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew from December 25 following COVID-19 concerns in the country.

As per the government's directives, a night curfew will be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm to 5 am. No more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, as per the order.

Chief Minister said that every single passenger coming from outside in the state should be duly traced.

RTPCR testing should be done at airports, railway stations, and bus stations. Appreciating the role of Integrated COVID-19 Command Center (ICCC) and Monitoring Committees in COVID management, the CM said that monitoring committees in villages and urban wards should be reactivated so that tracing, testing and treatment can be done at the earliest. ICCC is to be operated 24x7, as per the order.

2. Gujarat:

Amid Omicron concerns and increase in daily new coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Friday extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours.

The curfew would be in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am, said a notification issued by the state home department.

The new time will be implemented from December 25 in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, it said.

"Commercial activities in shops, restaurants, shopping complexes, marketing yards, marts, hair cutting saloons, beauty parlours among others in these eight cities are allowed to remain open till 11 pm," said the notification.

3. Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

"In view of the rapid spread of the Omicron virus in the world, it is the right time for all to remain alert on the issue. The Centre has also issued guidelines to follow social distancing, use face masks and avoid crowded places," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in his address.

"We have also decided to impose a night curfew from tonight (Thursday) in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am and will take some more measures if required to deal with the situation," he added.

4. Maharashtra:

Maharashtra government on Friday imposed amid rising COVID-19 and Omicron cases. The night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 6 am. During this, there will be a ban on any assembly of people in groups of more than five in public places. It will come into effect from midnight today.

Not only night curfew, the Maharashtra govt has also imposed several new restrictions on gatherings ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities. However, restaurants, gymnasiums, spas, cinema halls and theatres will continue to operate at 50% of the capacity.

