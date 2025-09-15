 Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region
According to official sources, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Uber), and Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. (Rapido) received the green light following a recent STA meeting. The move marks a significant step in formalising the bike taxi sector in the state.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:54 PM IST
The State Transport Authority (STA) of Maharashtra has granted provisional licences to the parent companies of app-based aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido, allowing them to launch bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The approval comes under the newly implemented Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025.

STA Grants Provisional Licences Under New Bike Taxi Rules

According to official sources, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Uber), and Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd. (Rapido) received the green light following a recent STA meeting. The move marks a significant step in formalising the bike taxi sector in the state.

As per the minutes of the STA meeting, the provisional licences are conditional. The companies must apply for permanent licences within a month and comply with all the stipulations laid out in the 2025 policy.

While the transport department had received four applications in the past two months, only three were approved. The application from Smart-Ride was rejected after the company failed to meet the eligibility criteria and operational requirements specified under the new rules.

Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, Notified via Govt Resolution

The Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, were recently introduced via a government resolution (GR) aimed at standardising operations, ensuring commuter safety, and providing a legal framework for bike taxi services across the state.

"With this provisional clearance, Mumbai is set to join a growing number of Indian cities where app-based bike taxis offer a faster and more economical travel option amid increasing urban congestion" said an official of state transport department.

