Officer Pradeep Lokhande Recommended For Police Medal-2023 After 30 Years Of Exemplary Service In Railway Protection Force

Pradeep Lokhande was appointed as Constable in Railway Protection Force, Central Railway in the year 1991. After doing field duty, he worked in the office of the principal chief security commissioner at CSMT in the establishment section and dealt with the court section. Where he efficiently performed data of court cases over Central Railway and took a keen interest in proper upkeep and maintenance of files. In the year 2008, he was promoted to the rank of ASI and was posted at the crime intelligence bureau in Pune, where he dealt with all crime matters. Thereafter he was again posted at CSMT where his expertise in the office working and dealing with court cases came to great benefit of administration.

He was awarded DG’S Commendation and Insignia in the year 2013.Thereafter he was transferred to the Pune Division, wherein he was instrumental in relying on timely forecast of political/union activities that would have serious ramification on Railway working. In 2019 was posted in Sr.DSC/Office/Pune where he dealt MTO Section effectively & taken keen interest for hiring of vehicles and he also handled various type of imprest for proper maintenance of vehicles.

In 2022 he was transferred to Nagpur Division. At present, he is posted at Sr. DSC/NGP dealing with sensitive matters such as Untoward Incident, Court Cases, D&AR matters etc. In his 30 years of service, he has contributed significantly in the field of crime prevention, passenger security, Bandobast duties during Morcha’s, Dharna, Sabotage and even administrative work for which he has been awarded by the administration at various level viz. IG Level, GM ,Sr.DSC level including Raj Bhasha Puraskar. He has deployed expertise in D&AR, court matters and performed better than various ministerial staff.

He has been crucial in disposing off several DAR and court cases in favour of administration. He is a go to man in case of DAR and Court matter and at present is nodal officer for all court related issues of the Nagpur High court bench. In his short tensure of few months he has been instrumental in disposing off two high court cases of Nagpur division.

In recognition of his 30 years of unblemished service and for the above commendable work, name of Shri Pradeep Lokhande is recommended for award of Police Medal-2023.