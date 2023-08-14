WATCH: AP Police Officer Risks Life To Save 2 Pilgrims From Drowning Into Ramapuram Beach

AP Police Officer Risks Life To Save 2 Pilgrims | Twitter

Kurnool: An officer from the Andhra Pradesh Police displayed an example of courage and bravery by saving two pilgrims from drowning into the sea in Kurnool. The police officer along with two locals jumped into the sea to save the lives of the two pilgrims who were drowning in the sea while taking a bath. The incident occurred at the Ramapuram beach in Vetapalem mandal of Bapatla district.

Andhra Pradesh Police shares video

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Andhra Pradesh Police also shared the video on its official account. It can be seen in the video that two pilgrims who went into the sea to take a bath started to drown in the sea. The police officer can be seen jumping into the sea along with two other locals and after running and swimming in the water for some distance they reach the pilgrims. The police officer and the locals then rescue the pilgrims and take them out of the water along with them.

Pilgrims belonged to Kurnool

The pilgrims have been recognised as Pulleti Mahesh and Gogula Ravana who hail from Kurnool. They along with their fellow pilgrims went to the beach and then they decided to take a bath in the sea. Then they went into the sea and in sometime they were caught in huge waves and the sea currents at around 4.15 PM on Saturday (August 13). The police officer who was on duty noticed the pilgims drowning and then without thinking of his own life, rescued them.

After taking them out of the water the police officer and the other locals gave first aid to the pilgrims. Andhra Pradesh Police in its tweet said that the Police officer of the Kottapatnam Marine Police jumped into the sea, saved the life of the pilgrims and then brought them to the shore then gave them first aid and then handed them over to the other pilgrims who came along with them. Andhra Pradesh Police commended the police officer for his valiant display of courage by saving the pilgrims.