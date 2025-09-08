 OBC Groups To Intensify Agitation Against Maratha Quota GR, Plan Nagpur March
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOBC Groups To Intensify Agitation Against Maratha Quota GR, Plan Nagpur March

OBC Groups To Intensify Agitation Against Maratha Quota GR, Plan Nagpur March

Congress Legislature Party leader in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said after a joint meeting of OBC organisations in Mumbai that the government’s move was “unjust and discriminatory.”

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
article-image

Strong opposition has emerged from Other Backward Class (OBC) organisations against the state government’s recent government resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation, with leaders warning that it would undermine the rights of the OBC community.

Wadettiwar Slams GR as “Unjust and Discriminatory”

Congress Legislature Party leader in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said after a joint meeting of OBC organisations in Mumbai that the government’s move was “unjust and discriminatory.” He pointed out that in its first GR, the government had used the term “eligible” for Maratha candidates seeking reservation, but in the second GR, the word was removed, effectively allowing all Marathas to get benefits under the OBC quota.

“Direct Attack on OBC Rights”

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents
Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents
Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives
Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives
Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary
Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary
Ganeshotsav 2025: AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, Nab 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja
Ganeshotsav 2025: AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, Nab 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja

“This is a direct attack on the rights of the original OBCs. We will fight this on two fronts — legally in court and through protests on the streets,” Wadettiwar declared.

Protest March in Nagpur Planned

OBC organisations announced that a massive protest march will be held in Nagpur in the first week of October. They also plan to file petitions in the High Court later this week challenging the government’s decision.

Statewide Mobilisation at District Level

In today’s meeting, attended by representatives of OBC organisations from across Maharashtra, it was decided to intensify the agitation at the district level as well. On Saturday, a similar meeting of OBC groups from Vidarbha was held in Nagpur.

Call for Justified Reservation

Wadettiwar, addressing the gathering, said: “Reservation is the right of all communities, but giving blanket reservation to Marathas at the cost of OBCs is not acceptable. Those who have valid records should get benefits, but the government cannot take away OBC rights.”

Read Also
'Enforce GR, Issue Kunbi Certificates To Marathas Before Sep 17': Maratha Quota Activist Manoj...
article-image

Allegation of Political Diversion

He also accused the Mahayuti government of deliberately creating conflict between Marathas and OBCs to divert attention from pressing issues. “Farmers are committing suicides, unemployment is rising, contractors are ending their lives, and the state’s economy is collapsing. Instead of addressing these crises, the government is pitting two communities against each other,” Wadettiwar alleged.

Appeal for Unity Among OBCs

He appealed to OBC leaders and activists to put aside party affiliations and join the fight. “This struggle is for protecting the rights of OBCs, not against any community,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents

Palghar News: Gas Leak At Aarti Drugs Plant In Tarapur MIDC Sparks Panic Among Residents

Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives

Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives

Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary

Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary

Ganeshotsav 2025: AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, Nab 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganeshotsav 2025: AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, Nab 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja

Railway Police To Issue Strict Bag-Checking Guidelines After Extortion Scandal

Railway Police To Issue Strict Bag-Checking Guidelines After Extortion Scandal