Now, rent Uber auto rickshaw for 1-8 hours in Mumbai; here's how you can book

In a first, now one can book an auto rickshaw on rent in Mumbai. Ride-hailing major Uber has launched an on-demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in the city.
The company in a statement said that it has launched an on demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India. The service is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.
The service allows riders to do more by the hour at an affordable price point of Rs 149 for a one-hour/10 km package, with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 8 hours, the company said.
According to the company, 'Auto Rentals' will provide riders with a personalised experience with flexibility and convenience in situations where they need to run errands or make several stops without having to worry about booking multiple trips.
In addition, Uber also launched a set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and driver to cancel trips if they don't feel safe.
Here's how to book an auto rickshaw via Uber app:
Step 1: Download the app – Get the free Uber app from the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone and open the app to create your account.
Step 2: Request a ride by choosing ‘Auto Rentals’ for your trip
Step 3: Select your hourly package – You can choose packages from 1 Hour to 8 Hours
Step 4: Tap ‘Confirm Auto Rentals’ to request your ride, Add or remove destinations during your ride as per your plan
Step 5: Enjoy your ride – You’ll see your driver’s picture and vehicle details, and can track their arrival on the map.
