Now, rent Uber auto rickshaw for 1-8 hours in Mumbai; here's how you can book

In a first, now one can book an auto rickshaw on rent in Mumbai. Ride-hailing major Uber has launched an on-demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in the city.

The company in a statement said that it has launched an on demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India. The service is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

The service allows riders to do more by the hour at an affordable price point of Rs 149 for a one-hour/10 km package, with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 8 hours, the company said.

According to the company, 'Auto Rentals' will provide riders with a personalised experience with flexibility and convenience in situations where they need to run errands or make several stops without having to worry about booking multiple trips.